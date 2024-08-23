“Safety of female students is our top priority”: NMIMS Pro VC as reports of sexual harassment emerge

After a number of female students from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Mumbai came forward with several instances of sexual harassment near the campus, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of NMIMS University, Dr Meena Chintamaneni, said that the institute is “deeply committed to provide a secure and supportive environment for all”.

In an official statement shared by the Pro VC on Friday, August 23, it was mentioned that “the safety and well-being of students, especially female students, is of paramount importance” at the institute.

“The comprehensive CCTV coverage, stringent access control system, dedicated female counselling resources, active Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee, vigilant Student Council, and close collaboration with the local police station are all measures that reflect our unwavering dedication to creating a safe space for our students to learn and thrive. Police have agreed to do patrolling every 2-3 hours in and around all SVKM institutions and hostels, with additional security deployed to take rounds outside the gates of the colleges,” the Pro VC further said.

To recall, the Instagram page @andheriwestshitposting posted several incidents of harassment from female students of NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University, Vile Parle.

The social media posts went viral sparking outrage among students and political circles, especially in the light of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case in Kolkata.

In her statement, the Pro VC also urged all the students, faculty, and staff to come forward if they are troubled or are made uncomfortable by any untoward incident.

“At NMIMS University, we are unwavering in our commitment to upholding our core values of respect and equality. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our female students feel empowered, supported, and confident that their safety is our top priority,” the statement added.