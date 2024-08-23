RG Kar rape-murder case: Telangana doctors to continue strike

Despite several doctors' associations across various states ending their strikes in connection to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata after the Supreme Court's request to do so, doctors in Telangana continued their protest today, Friday, August 23, 2024, marking the tenth day of their demonstration. This was stated in a report by The Hindu.



“The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) will continue with the strike until our concerns regarding safety and security are adequately addressed,” stated Dr Kommu Rahul, President of T-JUDA.

Further, he added, “In line with the directives from the Supreme Court, we are demanding a written assurance from the State government that the basic safety and security issues across medical colleges and hospitals in Telangana will be resolved within two weeks. Until then, our strike will continue,” he added.



Moreover, doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad expressed similar sentiments.

“We are prepared to resume duties as directed by the Supreme Court. However, as health is a state matter, we request a written, time-bound assurance from the Telangana government to ensure a safe and secure working environment for healthcare workers,” said Dr Rajkiran Emmadi, President of the Resident Doctors Association at NIMS.



Furthermore, the doctors at NIMS are also calling for justice for the victim and her family, along with a revision and stricter enforcement of The Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medical Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2006.

They are urging for the immediate deployment of the Special Protection Force (SPF) to boost the number of security personnel at medical institutions.