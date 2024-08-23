Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Broken door bolt at RG Kar crime scene under CBI scanner

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, is concentrating on how the crime was executed without any hindrance in the facility's seminar hall where the door's tower bolt was found broken, informed an officer. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The officer further said that the CBI officials were also trying to find out if someone was stationed outside the seminar hall to ensure the crime went undisturbed. The official added that the investigators are also analysing the CCTV footage to confirm it.

"The tower bolt was broken, which caused the door to malfunction. We are probing whether anyone was stationed outside to act as a guard while the crime was committed," a CBI officer told PTI.

Furthermore, initial findings indicate that owing to the broken tower bolt, the door had been malfunctioning for some time and the victim entered the hall between 2 am and 3 am on August 9. An on-duty doctor reported seeing her asleep inside the hall, said the officer.

"Interviews with doctors, interest, and junior doctors revealed that the door's malfunction has been a known issue, which prevented the victim from locking the door that night," he added.

Today, Friday, August 23, the agency continued questioning former principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with the case.