JNUSU march to education ministry on Day 13 of hunger strike "forcefully halted" by police

Today, Friday, August 23, the students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) launched a long March to the Ministry of Education, protesting against several issues including the varsity administration’s decision to redevelop two of the university’s prime properties under a public-private partnership model.

According to a statement issued by JNUSU, the march was forcefully stopped by the police at Gangnath Marg. "Why is the government scared of JNUSU's long march? Why forcefully silencing students who are demanding academic infrastructure in public funded universities like JNU?", declared the statement issued by the students' union.

Dhananjay, President, JNUSU, said that the police cannot stop the strike and that their struggle will continue.

This March on Friday comes as a part of the continued hunger strike by the JNU Students’ Union which started on August 11 and has entered its 13th day today.

The students’ union had also announced a two-day complete university strike on Thursday and Friday, August 22 and 23, with most students boycotting classes on Thursday and Friday.

The JNUSU has articulated several pressing demands like calling for the reinstatement of JNU’s entrance exam (JNUEE) and the reopening of Barak hostel to accommodate students.

Additionally, the students seek an increase in Merit-cum-Means Scholarships (MCM) to Rs 5,000 and the restoration of the Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH).

The union also demands a comprehensive caste census of the university, the revocation of the new Chief Proctor's Office (CPO) manual, and the implementation of proper infrastructure for students with disabilities.

It might also be noted that JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit had met the protesting students on Wednesday, August 21, and urged them to end their hunger strike.