Health Ministry issues notice on "appropriate Indian dress code" for medical college convocations

Today, Friday, August 23, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, issued a notice regarding the dress code for convocations at various medical colleges.

“I am directed to invite a reference to the PANCH PRAN (five resolutions) enunciated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. In this regard, it is observed that currently as a matter of practice black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various institutes of the ministry,” read the order to medical institutions signed by T Chinsum Naulak, Under Secretary to the Government of India.

Furthermore, the notice highlighted the traditional differences in attire used for convocations. It noted, "It is observed that currently as a matter of practice, black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various Institutes of the Ministry. This attire originated in the Middle Ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies."

The MoHFW has decided that, "Various Institutes of the Ministry including AIIMS/INIs engaged in imparting medical education will design appropriate Indian dress code for the Convocation Ceremony," as stated in the circular.

This new dress code will be based on local traditions of the state where the institute is located.

In addition to this, the ministry has requested that a proposal regarding this new dress code be submitted to the relevant division within the ministry.