Drishti IAS to relocate to Noida following MCD closure, tragic flooding incident. What about others?

Drishti IAS, a well-known coaching institute based in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, is reportedly planning to relocate to Noida following the closure of its centre by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). This was stated in a report by the Economic Times, today, Friday, August 23.

This closure comes after the tragic deaths of three Civil Service aspirants in a basement flooding incident at Old Rajender Nagar in July this year. Dr Vikas Divyakirti, the founder and managing director of Drishti IAS, is overseeing the move.

In the wake of the tragedy and following regulatory actions, the coaching hub in Mukherjee Nagar has experienced considerable disruption. Both coaching institutes and local businesses, including landlords, are facing uncertainty as classes remain on hold, according to a report by ThePrint.

Following this, several students have already started moving to areas like Karol Bagh and Wazirabad. Several coaching centres may also relocate, as many buildings in Mukherjee Nagar do not comply with government regulations, an official told ThePrint.

Drishti IAS is actively seeking a new location in Noida and has begun classes in Karol Bagh.

Further, as a response to the tragedy, Drishti IAS had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased students. Founder Vikas Divyakirti also voiced support for enhanced government guidelines for coaching institutes. “The students’ anger over this incident is completely justified,” he stated.

The closure and potential relocation of Drishti IAS represents a significant shift in Mukherjee Nagar’s educational landscape. As coaching institutes and students adjust to new locations, the future of the area remains doubtful.