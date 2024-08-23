Badlapur minor sexual assault case: SIT registers FIR against school authorities

In connection with the sexual assault of two minors at a school in Badlapur, an FIR has been registered against the school authorities by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

This has been done for not adhering to section 19 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act which makes it mandatory for all authorities to report sexual assault against minorities as and when they find out about it, stated a report by ANI.

But in this case, the police were not informed by the school authorities hence, they have been booked under section 21 of the POCSO Act which is punishment for violation of section 19 of the same Act, stated SIT.

During the Bombay High Court hearing of the case yestwrday, August 22, the division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan had also pulled up the authorities. The high court had taken suo motu cognisance of the case.

The SIT recorded the statements of both the minor victims along their parents, added SIT, stated a report by ANI.

On August 17 police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls. This incident has created massive outrage among the people in Badlapur.