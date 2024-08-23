AP pharma company explosion: Life of 22-year-old academic, who vowed to bring family out of poverty, cut short

Residing in a thatched hut with her mother and grandmother, 22-year-old Challapalli Harika had promised to bring her family out of poverty once she starts earning.

Unfortunately, she could not fulfil her promise as the fire accident at the Escientia Advanced Sciences in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalle district claimed her life, leaving her mother Annapurna distraught.

Harika had completed BTech (chemical engineering) from International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Idupulapaya a year ago and got a job in the pharma company. A meritorious student since childhood, the youngster became the sole bread winner of the family.

Harika's father Eswara Rao, who used to work as a mason, died five years ago. Rao went into depression after his only son, Harika's younger brother, went missing. The family later learnt that he had died, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Annapurna had been taking care of Harika with the support of her mother-in-law. They were living in a roadside thatched house before Harika got a job. Harika used to tell her mother that she will bring them out of poverty and construct a good house for the family," her family members recalled. Harika moved to a rented house at Valasapakala village after she secured the job.

Harika completed her internship six months ago and secured a job at the firm. Harika's death had left her mother Annapurna all alone. Annapurna lives in Valasapakala village in Kakinada rural. Harika had visited Kakinada two days back for Rakhi.

"She came home on Monday. Harika tied Rakhi to her cousin and spent the next day with the family members. When she planned to leave for Anakapalle on Wednesday, her family members asked her to spend one more day at home. Harika, however, said she does not have many leaves and left," her family said.