Table tennis star Archana Kamath retires to pursue higher studies in the US

Just days after a standout performance at the Paris Olympics, 24-year-old Indian table tennis player Archana Kamath has decided to retire from the sport, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Archana informed her coach, Anshul Garg, of her decision to step away from professional table tennis to pursue higher education in the United States of America (USA).

Initially, it was suggested that financial concerns influenced her decision, but Archana clarified that her passion for academics was the sole reason for her retirement. “If I have retired from competitive table tennis, it is only and only because of my passion for academics. Having been the recipient of extraordinary support, including financial, I can confidently say, that it wasn’t in any way a financial decision,” she said, as per Hindustan Times.

Archana's academic achievements

In addition to this, Archana’s academic achievements include a graduation in Economics and a recently completed Master’s degree in International Relations, Strategies, and Securities.

Her father, Girish Kamath, highlighted her dedication to both sports and studies. “Archana has always been academically oriented and has pursued her studies alongside her table tennis career. After 15 years of dedication, including representing our country at the Olympics, she felt it was time to focus on her other passion — full-time studies,” he told The Indian Express.

National table tennis coach Massimo Costantini expressed concern over losing one of India’s top players and called for a stronger system to support athletes’ careers.