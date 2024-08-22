RG Kar murder-rape SC hearing: CJI asks doctors to report to duty and approach the court if they face difficulty

The case hearing of the murder-rape of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by the Supreme Court resumed today, August 22, by the bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, and Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

One of the first points taken up during the hearing was how protesting doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) Nagpur were being marked absent and weren't being allowed to appear for exams either.

The CJI urged that they get back to work first and then nobody will take any action. The CJI urged that if the doctors return to work and if they are then facing difficulties, they should come to the Supreme Court. But he reiterated that the agitating doctors need to get back to duty immediately.

"Once they get back to duty we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action, else how will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work," said the CJI as per a tweet by Bar and Bench.

The point of protesting doctors getting back to work was also taken up during the last hearing, with CJI assuring them that their demands are being looked into.