RG Kar rape-murder case: SC to resume hearing at 10.30 am today

The murder-rape of 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, Supreme Court hearing will resume today, Thursday, August 22 at 10.30 am.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will resume hearing the case.

It was on Sunday, August 18, that the Supreme Court took suo moto congnisance of the murder-rape which had caused an uproar across India. The first hearing happened on Tuesday, August 20.

Protests continue against the incident which happened on August 9 which was followed by several medical associations standing in solidarity and calling for a cease work. This was despite the CJI insisting that the doctors get back to their duities because their demands were being addressed by the highest court in India.

The Supreme Court had ordered that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel be deployed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This came after the August 14/15 vandalism, during which, the institute and protestors faced a huge mob attack. The protest cite was vandalised and so were parts of the hospital.

As per a report by The Indian Express, 150 CISF personnel were deployed yesterday, August 21.