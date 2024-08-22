RG Kar murder-rape SC hearing: Postmortem before case registration "extremely disturbing," says bench

Today, August 22, was Day Two of the Supreme Court hearing of the rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which was being heard by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, and Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

The sequence and timing of legal formalities conducted by police in registration of unnatural death and postmortem came into question by the bench. Especially how the postmortem of the deceased was conducted on August 9 between 6.10 pm to 7.10 pm before the registration of the case as an unnatural death, the information of which was sent to the police station at 11.30 pm on August 9.

The Kolkata Police officer has been asked to appear in the next Supreme Court hearing and disclose the exact time of the entry.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed that the FIR was registered at 11.45 pm, after the cremation.

The bench observed that the delay by Kolkata Police in registering unnatural death in its records was "extremely disturbing".

These matters came up during the segment of the hearing while the status reports filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal government were being taken up by the bench.