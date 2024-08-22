RG Kar murder-rape SC hearing: Finally, CJI puts to rest "150 mg semen" found in victim's body theory

Today, Thursday, August 22, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud dismissed arguments regarding the presence of 151 mg of semen in the body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



During a hearing on the suo motu case, a three-member bench led by CJI Chandrachud addressed the issue. A lawyer mentioned that the post-mortem report cited 151 mg of semen. CJI Chandrachud responded, “Don't confuse this. Don't use social media to make arguments in the court. We have specifically now the post mortem report before us. We know what that 151 refers to. Let's not use what we read on media and make legal arguments on that basis.”



Previously, social media and a few reports incorrectly claimed that 150 mg of semen was found in the victim’s body.



Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal urged the public to ignore “rumours” and “narratives” about the case. He stressed the importance of relying on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is handling the investigation.



Goyal addressed false claims, including allegations that the police told the victim’s family she had died by suicide and that 150 mg of semen was found in her body. He stated, “It is incorrect that we told the family she had committed suicide or that 150 mg of semen was found.”“Why is rumour-mongering going on even now? It is wrong that we informed the victim's family that she had committed suicide. It is wrong that 150mg of semen were found in her body,” he said.



The Supreme Court also criticised the Kolkata Police for their delay in registering the unnatural death of the doctor, calling the situation “extremely disturbing.”