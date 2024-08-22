Kolkata murder-rape case: AIIMS doctors end their 11-day indefinite strike

As per a notice issued today, Thursday, August 22, by the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) associated with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), New Delhi, they have called off the 11-day strike after obtaining assurance from the Supreme Court during the RG Kar case hearing today.

"In the interest of the nation and the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off an 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country," read the press release by RDA.

Furthermore, the medicos will continue to raise the demand for the Central Protection Law through symbolic protest after duty hours.

"We stand united in our mission. We will continue our struggle through symbolic protest after duty hours tull justice is served and implementation of safety guidelines," read the notice in conclusion.

The Supreme Court hearing of the murder-rape of the 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, was today, Thursday, August 22 at 10.30 am.

Along with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, resumed hearing the case.

To recall, it was on Sunday, August 18, that the Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the murder-rape which had caused an uproar across India.