Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls off strike

Today, Thursday, August 22, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) decided to end its 11-day strike which was initiated to protest against the rape and murder of a medico in Kolkata, following "positive directions" from the Supreme Court. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The apex court, earlier in the day, asked protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin.

"#FAIMA has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the #Chief Justice of India. We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections and the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals. United, we will continue to fight legally," FAIMA, an umbrella body of doctors, posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

In addition to this, this move comes soon after several resident doctors' associations (RDAs) called off their strike over the Kolkata incident, following an appeal from the Supreme Court.

Resident Doctors Association (RDAs) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and the Delhi government-run Indira Gandhi Hospital also announced their decision to call off the strike.

It may be recalled that the assault and murder of the junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital sparked nationwide protests.

On August 12, RDAs started a nationwide protest, halting outpatient department (OPD) services. Emergency services continued as usual.