Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-RG Kar principal Dr Sandip Ghosh is now OSD in Bengal Health Ministry?

The most recent development in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case is that the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh has now been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Bengal Health Ministry. This was stated in a report by Kolkata Now.

Previously, after the principal's resignation, he was re-appointed as a principal at the Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC)and Hospital. On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court (HC) took strong objection to this and Ghosh's re-appointment was cancelled. Even the students of CNMC did not take well to this news and protested vehemently. The Calcutta HC ordered that he should be sent on a long leave.

Furthermore, today, Thursday, August 22, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), submitted its status report to the SC and mentioned that by the time the CBI team took over the case, the crime scene was tampered with.

Allegations on Ghosh

A former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College along with a former staffer made allegations against Sandip Ghosh.

The former superintendent claimed that Ghosh was a "mafia" who "sold unclaimed dead bodies", according to a report by Kolkata Now.

In addition to this, Akhtar Ali, the former staffer, alleged that Ghosh sold dead bodies.

Ali said, "He (Sandip) is a criminal, not a doctor. He has ruined many students' lives. He runs a mafia raj. Ghosh also taught students to consume alcohol and sold unclaimed dead bodies with tampered death records."