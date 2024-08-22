India's small rivers could soon be rejuvenated? Thanks to IIT-BHU's initiative on clean rivers

In a bid for sustainable river management, the Jal Shakti ministry said a Smart Laboratory on Clean Rivers (SLCR) has been developed at the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) to rejuvenate small rivers through innovative and sustainable approaches. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The ministry said this initiative, part of the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark, aims to rejuvenate small rivers through innovative and sustainable approaches.

In addition to this, the SLCR project is designed to rejuvenate the Varuna River, leveraging cutting-edge technology and international expertise.

With an initial funding of Rs 16.80 crore from the Ministry of Jal Shakti and an additional grant of Rs 5 crore from Denmark, the project aims to create a collaborative platform for government bodies, academic institutions and local communities to develop and implement solutions for clean river water.

Furthermore, a hybrid lab model will be established at IIT-BHU, along with an on-field living lab at the Varun River.

This model will allow for real-world testing and scaling of solutions aimed at improving river health, the statement said.

The SLCR's institutional framework includes a potent appraisal mechanism to ensure excellence and assiduousness in project execution.

Coordination efforts will be managed by the Multi-Stakeholder Working Group (MSWG), chaired by the district magistrate of Varanasi and co-chaired by representatives from NMCG and IIT-BHU.

Following this, in line with the SLCR's vision, a selected stretch of the Varuna River will serve as a demonstration site for holistic interventions, based on research and consultation.

The project also aims to preserve the region's archaeological and historical heritage while promoting economic and social development.