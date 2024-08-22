Badlapur minor sexual assault case: "If schools are not safe place what is a child supposed to do?" says Bombay HC

"Absolutely shocking" — this is what the Bombay High Court termed the sexual assault on two minor girls at their school in Badlapur case as. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan were hearing the case today, Thursday, August 22.

The police was also lambasted for the delay in registering the FIR.

The Bombay High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident were two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted inside the school's washroom at Badlapur in Thane district by a male attendant on August 12 and 13.

On August 16,, the FIR was lodged and on August 17, the accused was arrested.

"Unless there is strong public outburst, machinery won't move. Won't the state move till public outbursts like this," the court asked.

"If schools are not a safe place what is a child supposed to do? What did a three and four-year-old child do? This is absolutely shocking," the court said.

The bench directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the government to probe the case to file a report by August 27.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf assured the court that action would be taken against the school authority concerned.