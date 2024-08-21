World Entrepreneurs' Day: Saluting the spirit of entrepreneurship with ODA Class' Director Vedant Hamirwasia

August 21 is observed as World Entrepreneurs' Day, as declared by the United Nations (UN) in the year 2010.

The role and scope of entrepreneurs is vast when it comes to creating jobs, boosting economic development and helping with the cause of putting an end to poverty. It is to spread public awareness on the same that August 21 is observed as World Entrepreneurs' Day.

So, what is entrepreneurship really about? We ask Vedant Hamirwasia, Director of EdTech ODA Class, and he says, "Entrepreneurship is about solving real problems with practical solutions. It's not about the glamour or the title; it's about resilience, adaptability, and a willingness to learn every day."

As glamorous as it may look, entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted. Regarding this, Hamirwasia says, "In the journey of building ODA Class, I've learned that success doesn't come from grand ideas alone but from the consistent effort to execute those ideas effectively. Challenges are inevitable, but they are also opportunities to grow and innovate. "

On a concluding note, he says, "To all the entrepreneurs out there, focus on understanding your customers, delivering real value, and staying grounded in your mission. The rest will follow."

So, a happy World Entrepreneurs' Day to one and all.