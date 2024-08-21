"Stand with us": RG Kar doctors' association appeals to medical community, citizens; protests to continue

In a letter dated August 20, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Chapter, addressed the medical community and citizens of the country after the Supreme Court hearing of the murder-rape of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the college. They said that they will continue their protests.

It may be recalled that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud appealed to the protesting doctors across India, who had taken to the streets and boycotted certain elective duties to demand justice for the deceased and safer workspaces for healthcare workers.

The CJI added that they should be rest assured that their demands are being looked into by the highest court in India.

But most doctors association, including the one at RG Kar, have decided that they will continue to protest. Their letter stated, "Our cease work will continue resolutely until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on Thursday. This is not just a protest; it is a stand for the safety, dignity, and rights of every medical professional in our country."

"We appeal to all medicos across the country and to every citizen who values justice and human rights: STAND WITH US," they stated in their letter.