"Sandip Ghosh is running a nexus": Former RG Kar official moves Calcutta HC seeking ED probe into ex-principal. What are his claims?

Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and Kolkata, which is the centre of attention for the whole nation after the murder-rape of the 31-year-old female doctor took place there on August 9, has moved Calcutta High Court demanding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into former principal of the college, Dr Sandip Ghosh. Particularly, to look into the financial irregularities during his tenure at the college, this was stated in a report by Times of India. This happened today, August 21.

It may be recalled that the Government of West Bengal has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also been questioning him, today being the sixth consecutive day of questioning.

What are the claims made by Ali against Dr Sandip Ghosh? As per a report by India Today and Hindustan Times:

1) Dr Ghosh, as the principal of RG Kar, was helming several illegal activities, including but not restricted to, selling dead bodies

2) He also told India Today that Dr Ghosh was involved in exporting biomedical waste and medical supplies to the neighbouring country of Bangladesh

3) Ali alleged that he had informed the state vigilance commission about the illegal activities carried out by Dr Ghosh and he was part of the panel probing him. The day he was to submit his report, he was transferred, he claims

4) Dr Ghosh allegedly took 20% commission on every tender

5) The former principal of RG Kar would take money from students to pass them in examinations

"I have also appealed to the High Court for my safety and security because I am also getting threats," Akhtar Ali told ANI today, August 21.

"When I saw the accused (arrested in the case) photos on TV, it suddenly came to my mind that this man used to work under Sandip Ghosh. So, I don't know if he knew him. But I had seen him with Dr Sandip Ghosh," he claimed.