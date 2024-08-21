RG Kar rape-murder effect: Government General Hospital Guntur to implement additional security measures

In wake of the ongoing protests and rallies demanding justice for a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata on August 9, Guntur District administration and Government General Hospital (GGH) officials have decided to increase the security measures in the hospital premises.

The police department has decided to deploy additional force in the main areas of the hospital to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals and staff and provide protection to them when they break the news of a death or poor prognosis to relatives.

GGH Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at midnight and instructed the security staff not to allow drunk attendees and outsiders into the hospital. He also observed a few lapses in security and issued notices to the security personnel.

He instructed the security personnel and hospital management to follow the visiting hours strictly and only allow two attendees per patient in the hospital, to prevent huge crowds in the hospital premises.

As many as 100 CCTV cameras have been set up in addition to the existing 180 cameras in the hospital premises, while around 175 security guards and supervisors work in three shifts to monitor the premises.

Recently, Guntur District Joint Collector Bharga Tej, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sathish Kumar held a review meeting on the security measures in the hospital. He assured that police vigil will be increased in the main areas of the hospital to ensure the safety of the doctors and medical staff.

Police personnel in disguise have been deployed and suspected persons are interrogated to prevent any untoward incidents in the hospital.

With the coordination of hospital management and other departments, steps will be taken to establish a full-proof security system in Guntur GGH, he added