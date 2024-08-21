RG Kar protests: FORDA promises "full legal assistance" to resident doctors subjected to intimidation, notices

The ongoing protests against the murder-rape of the 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, demanding justice for the deceased and safer workspaces for medical professionals, are continuing across the country.

This is despite the Chief Justice fo India (CJI) DY Chandrachud requesting the protesting doctors to get back to duty during the case hearing yesterday, August 21.

Protestors, offline and online, have been taken to tasks for showing solidarity with the movement. Whether it is the arrests being made by Kolkata police, including the notices issued to doctors for allegedly spreading "fake news" or the West Bengal government's move to reshuffle medical faculty members, though the notice was withdrawn later.

In this light, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), has come out with an announcement that any resident doctor who is subjected to such intimidation to notices, including harassment by the police or the government, at the state or Central level, during their peaceful protest towards the cause, "will be entitled to full legal assistance".

It reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights of all resident doctors and ensuring that they get the legal representation and the support they require.

"This commitment underscores FORDA's dedication to protecting the professional and personal rights of resident doctors, especially in matters involving their freedom to peacefully express concern over grave injustices", the letter stated.