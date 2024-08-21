RG Kar ex-principal Dr Sandip Ghosh: Man in the eye of the storm — called out by CJI; being questioned by CBI

For the sixth consecutive day, Dr Sandip Ghosh, former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital appeared at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office for questioning today, August 21.

Added to this, the Kolkata Police has also summoned him with regards to revealing the identity of the deceased.

Since the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar, Dr Ghosh, has been in the eye of the storm.

During the Supreme Court hearing of the case yesterday, August 20, Dr Ghosh's name and deeds came up many times. Starting with how the principal tried to pass the rape and murder off as a suicide, though this was declared to be untrue by Kapil Sibal, who was representing the West Bengal government.

The fact that the FIR was filed late was also pointed out by the bench, with the Chief Justice of India vehemently asking, “What was the principal doing? Why was the FIR not filed promptly? The crime scene was within the hospital premises; what were the authorities doing while allowing vandals to enter?” CJI Chandrachud questioned.

The last question was with regards to mob attack on the hospital and protestors which happened on the night of August 14.

The CJI also asked if the principal is on leave or has been suspended.

It may be recalled that within hours of taking moral responsibility and submitting his resignation as the Principal of RG Kar Medical College, he was appointed as the Principal of Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata — a move vehemently opposed by the protesting students.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered the principal to go on leave.

There are media reports alleging that Dr Ghosh ran a "mafia-like operations" on the premises of the medical college.

The CBI is now mulling over a polygraph test for Dr Ghosh.