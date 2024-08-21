Rani Anna Government College for Women, Tirunelveli: Mysterious bloodstains appear in classroom

Students of Rani Anna Government College for Women found bloodstain in their classroom on Monday, August 19.

The Pettai police began an inquiry and sent the blood sample for testing.

After the weekend, the students entered their classroom on Monday, August 19, to witness the bloodstain, spread on the floor and steps for about 100 metres. The bloodstain was also found on the switch board of the classroom, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Being alerted by the college administration, the Pettai police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. When contacted by The New Indian Express, a police official said that the blood sample had been sent to the government laboratory for testing.

"Based on the results, our inquiry will continue," said the official.

Meanwhile, the video of the bloodstain went viral on social media.

More from Tamil Nadu

The Sakthi Polytechnic College, in Appakudal near Bhavani of Erode district, has initiated a six-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) aimed at enhancing the expertise of polytechnic and engineering college faculty members.

A total of more than 40 faculty members from various colleges are participating in this program. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in New Delhi, has allocated a grant-in-aid of Rs 3.5 lakhs to R Kannan and R Jothimurugan.