Over 2,000 freshers waiting for Infosys to onboard them since 2 years. IT Union requests Labour Ministry to probe matter

Indian Information Technology (IT) giant has been delaying the onboarding of over 2,000 freshers since the year 2022, informed the students who have been subjected to this, stated a report by Moneycontrol.

The roles that the students were hired for are System Engineers, with salary of Rs 3.6 lakh per annum, and Digital Specialist Engineers, with salary of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum.

Moneycontrol reported that the students were asked to take two pre-training sessions, with the most recent one scheduled for August 19. Many of the candidates haven't even recieved the login credentials to the portal for the pre-training session.

Though Moneycontrol tried to reach out to Infosys for an official comment, it wasn't able to do so. However, in July, the Bengaluru-based company had said that a few earlier hires were yet to be onboarded.

The candidates complain as per the report, that though offer letters were issued and the necessary assessments were carried out, these multiple pre-training sessions are making them more and more uncertain of the entire process.

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an IT union based out of Pune, Maharashtra, has filed a request to the Ministry of Labour & Employment to investigate the company.