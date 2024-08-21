Mangaluru: After inter-college football tournament, 3 students kidnapped & assaulted by 5 students

Three students including two minors were abducted, assaulted and the act was filmed by a group of five students over a dispute that arose during an inter-college football tournament in Mangaluru on Monday, August 19.

Mangaluru City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said the incident began on August 14, during a football match between two private colleges held at Nehru Maidan Football Ground, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On August 19, the accused, including two minor boys, bungled the three victims into a car near Forum Mall at Pandeshwar in city around 6.15 pm and assaulted them with bare hands and even kicked them.

Then they took the victims to different locations, including near Mahakali Padpu and Jappu Mahakali Padpu Masjid, where they were again assaulted, stated The New Indian Express report.

The accused also filmed their act before they let them go.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered in Pandeshwar police station under sections 109, 115(2), 118(1), 127(2), 137(2), 189(2), 190, 191(1), 191(3), 351(2), 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The city police commissioner said they have secured two accused and efforts are on to secure the remaining persons. As per a report by Times of India, the arrest accused are Diyaan and Salman.