IT Ministry orders social media platforms to remove name, pictures, videos of RG Kar's deceased doctor

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, has asked all social media platforms to remove the name, photos and videos of the deceased trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, in compliance with the Supreme Court order to do so.

The ministry also warned that failure to comply with the order would have legal consequences and regulatory action might be taken against them.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked the social media platforms operating in India to comply with a recent Supreme Court order dated August 20, 2024, in the matter titled Kinnori Ghosh @ Anr. versus Union of India & Ors- Re: Circulation of name and photographs of deceased in RG Kar Medical college incident," an official release said, as stated in a report by PTI.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, in a hearing yesterday, August 21, had pointed out that disclosure of the identity of a victim of sexual assault is a violation of its order passed in the Nipun Saxena case. Hence, it ordered the removal of the name, photos and videos of the trainee doctor.