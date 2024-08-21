"How can we feel safe and resume work?": RG Kar residents continue protest despite CJI's request

Over 5,000 medical students of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata marched to Swasthya Bhawan, headquarters of the West Bengal Health Department today, August 21 urging for justice for the deceased doctor who was brutally raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the college's Chest Department.

The horrific incident which took place on August 9, has shaken the entire country and brought into question the safety of doctors at the workplace, especially female healthcare workers. The Supreme Court has formed a National Task Force (NTF) to submit an interim report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started its investigation and the case is scheduled for hearing tomorrow, August 22.

Disclosing details about the march held today, a third-year post-graduate trainee (PGT), Dr Aniketh Mahato said, "Today, we marched from Salt Lake CGO complex to Swasthya Bhawan. We put forth our demands to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), however, since there was no assurance, we are continuing our strike."

"Our primary demand is to find the motive behind the horrific incident and our second demand is the culprit should be given the strictest punishment possible," he added questioning "How can we feel safe and resume work otherwise?"

SC's judgement

Reacting to the apex court forming an NTF and deploying Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) forces at the hospital, a post-MBBS student of the college, on the condition of anonymity, said, "This doesn't actually address the core problem of serving immediate justice. While the CISF is a very welcome move, the matter of doling out justice needs immediate attention from the court."

"We don't know what the motive is. If we don't know what the motive is, how can one guarantee that incidents will not be repeated, whether CISF or army forces are present or not?" questioned Mahato, reiterating that the motive cannot be ignored.

"Motive and arrest of multiple individuals suspected to be part of the crime is missing in the observation made by the apex court," he alleges.

Rural Bengal protests

Meanwhile, urging for justice, housewives and medical students from Kharagpur city in the state took to the streets too. Speaking to EdexLive, Manojit, a student, said, "Around 400 people, mainly housewives, led a protest from the forefront demanding justice for the departed soul."