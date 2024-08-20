TMC leaders on RG Kar rape-murder case: What have they said so far?

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Arup Chakraborty, during a public rally in Bankura, West Bengal which happened on Sunday, August 18, said, “In the name of the movement, you may go home or go about with your boyfriend. If a patient dies because of your strike and public anger falls on you, we will not save you.”

This was reported exclusively by The Indian Express.

The comments of the TMC MP come in the light of the raging protests against the murder and rape of a 31-year-old female doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal.

What else have other TMC leaders said?

In another instance, Udayan Guha, Cabinet Minister, Department of North Bengal Development, Government of West Bengal, as per a viral video, said, “Those who are attacking Mamata Banerjee, pointing fingers at her, and demanding her resignation will never succeed. Those pointing fingers at Mamata Banerjee will be broken and crushed.” The video could not be independently verified.

While another TMC MP Mahua Moitra, released a video clarifying various claims floating on the internet, including the allegation that the crime scene at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was vandalised. She clarified that the crime scene was sealed off by the police and, in fact, remains untouched.

The Hindustan Times reported that TMC's MP (Rajya Sabha) Sukhendu Sekhar Roy asked for the custodial interrogation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner as well as Dr Sandip Ghosh, former Principal, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to establish who spread the rumours about the "suicide" which was what the rape-murder was initially termed.

On August 18, Kolkata Police served a notice to Roy regarding a social media post on the incident and Roy has challenged it in Calcutta High Court.

While TMC's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted about the August 14/15 vandalism. He posted, “The hooliganism and vandalism at RG Kar tonight have exceeded all acceptable limits."