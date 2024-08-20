Thane sexual assault case: NCPCR Chief to "personally monitor" probe. Here's what else he said

According to a report by PTI, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will dispatch a team to Thane in Maharashtra, following the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in a school.

The apex child rights body has also questioned the delay in registering a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the same matter.

Besides this, the incident has sparked outrage, particularly owing to a reported delay by the local police in lodging the FIR.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took to social media to express his distress over the incident and announced that a team would be dispatched to investigate the matter.

He questioned why police made the victim's parents wait for 12 hours to get an FIR lodged.

"I will personally monitor the investigation, and ensure that all negligent police officers are punished," Kanoongo said in a post on social media platform X.

Furthermore, parents, outraged by the incident, have staged protests, including a rail blockade, demanding immediate and stringent action against those responsible.

On August 17, police arrested an attendant of the school located in Thane's Badlapur for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years.

According to the complaint, the accused abused the girls in the toilet of the school. The girls had told their parents that the attendant had touched them inappropriately, following which, a complaint was filed and a case registered against him under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Moreover, the accused was later arrested, informed the police.