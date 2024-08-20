Supreme Court RG Kar murder-rape hearing: 7 most hard-hitting observations made by CJI

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, were hearing the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder-rape case today, August 20.

During the hearing, several observations were made by the Supreme Court bench, especially the CJI. Here are a few hard-hitting ones, as tweeted by Bar and Bench:

- "This is not just a case of a horrific murder in kolkata hospital.. but this is about systemic issue about safety of doctors across India"

- "...ultimately what is equality under the constitution if women cannot be safe in their workplace"

- "Whether doctors, or civil society.. let there not be power of state be unleashed on them at all"

- "....medical professional have to brace various forms of violence. They work round the clock. the work conditions have made them susceptible to violence"

- "....we want to assure the doctors that we are here to assuage any concerns that they might have in relation to their safety"

- "Doctors and medical professionals are receiving considerations by the highest court of the country"

- "...we need to evolve a national consensus for a standard national protocol for safe conditions of work"

Saying thus, the National Task Force (NTF) was set up and Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin will be heading it.

While the matter will be taken up again on Thursday, August 22, the CJI said that it will be a brief hearing and that the hearing will continue on Tuesday.