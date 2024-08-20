Several Delhi hospitals receive hoax bomb threats; this is what the email said

According to a report by PTI, today, Tuesday, August 20, several hospitals in Delhi such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Safdurjung and so on have received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to launch searchers on their premises, informed the officials.

A call was received at 1.04 pm from a hospital in Nangloi and another from Primus Hospital at 1.07 pm in central Delhi's Chanakya Puri informing that they had received bomb threats, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The official further said that fire tenders, bomb detection teams and police rushed to the spots. A thorough check was conducted.

The emailing list mentioned around 50 government and private hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung, Apollo, Moolchand, Max and Sir Ganga Ram hospitals, police said.

"We have placed many explosives inside your building. They are placed in black backpacks. The bombs are set to go off in a few hours," the email, sent through Gmail at 12.04 pm, stated.

Moreover, the email mentioned, "You will end up in a pool of blood, none of you deserve to keep living. Everyone inside the building will lose their lives. I incessantly have nothing other than a scam for humanity. Today will be your last day on earth."

The email claimed that a "group named 'COURT' is behind this massacre".

In addition to this, a police officer said the pattern of these threat emails matches with those sent earlier to hospitals, schools, universities and other government buildings, where the sender did not mention the dateline in the email.

Following this, another police officer said that in the afternoon, a call was received regarding a similar bomb threat at central Delhi's Chanakya Mall. The mall was also searched but nothing suspicious was recovered, the officer said.