RG Kar SC hearing: CJI constitutes National Task Force to formulate plan for doctors' safety. Here's who is on it

While the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud is hearing the murder-rape case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, he stated that a National Task Force (NTF) will be set up to look into the "modalities" which can be followed across the country to take care of the safety of senior and junior doctors.

Who will be a part of this force? CJI recommended that the following individuals form the force:

1) Surgeon Vice Admiral Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, who will be leading it

2) Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Mangaing Director, Asian Institute of National Gastrology

3) Dr M Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

4) Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS)

5) Dr Goverdhan Dutt Puri, Director, AIIMS Jodhpur

6) Dr Saumitra Rawat, Managing Member, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

7) Prof Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak

8) Dr Pallavi

9) Dr Padma Srivastav

Ex-officio members will be:

1) Cabinet Secretary, Government of India

2) Home Secretary, Government of India

3) Secretary of Ministry of Family Welfare

4) Chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC)

5) President of the National Board of Examiners (NBE)

The NTF will be making recommendations on preventing gender based violence against medical professionals and coming up with a national protocol for dignified and safe working conditions for all medical professionals