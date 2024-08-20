RG Kar rape-murder protests: Demonstrations continue at Mysuru, Belagavi

Demanding immediate impartial judicial enquiry and safety for medical students, doctors and health workers in workplaces across the country, members of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), All India Mahila Samskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS), All India Democratic Youth Organization (AIDYO) and other organisations staged a protest in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Monday, August 19.

The agitators, who gathered at Ramaswamy Circle, condemned the brutal rape and murder of a RG Kar PG student. Addressing the gathering, AIDSO District President Chandrakala, said, "Our society is facing a severe cultural crisis, with crimes against women rampant."

AIDYO District Secretary Suma spoke later, highlighting the ongoing protests against the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder. She emphasised the need for continued protests and a cultural movement to address the issue, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Huge number of students attached to the Maratha Mandal Group of Institutions staged protests against the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata-based state-run hospital, in Belagavi.

The agitators shouted slogans showing concern and outrage regarding the recent rape case in Kolkata.

The agitators staged a Raasta Roko at the Kittur Rani Channamma Circle shouting slogans which demanded "hang till death" punishment to the culprits which are found guilty in connection with rape and murder of doctor at Kolkata.