New technique to capture images with minute details of explosions developed by IIT Indore

Today, Tuesday, August 20, the officials said that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has developed a new technique to capture images of minute movements of explosions in precise details, which can bring about major changes in defence and aerospace sectors. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The technique was developed under the leadership of Professor Devendra Deshmukh of IIT Indore, they said.

"Imaging fast-moving particles during explosive events has long been a challenge for scientists," officials said.

They further added, "Traditional techniques, such as shadowgraphy, Schlieren, and X-ray imaging, offer a minimum exposure time of only about 1 microsecond to capture images."

This is a very high exposure time (compared to the speed of the phenomena), and it often results in blurred images and loss of details, leaving researchers with incomplete information about high-speed phenomena, they said.

According to officials, to address this challenge, Prof Deshmukh and his team developed a novel imaging method using the principles of Digital Inline Holography.

Furthermore, this approach allows for a much sharper and more detailed visualisation of objects, even industry or combustion clouds, which was previously difficult to achieve, they said.

IIT Indore's Director, Professor Suhas Joshi, said, "What makes this method truly stand out is its ability to significantly enhance time resolution. While conventional methods were limited to 1 microsecond exposure times, this new technique can capture images with exposure times as low as 50 nanoseconds."

Joshi further added, "This dramatic increase in time resolution allows for far more detailed tracking of fast-moving objects, even in environments filled with dust, smoke, or other visual obstructions."