Medicos to continue strike amid SC's request to resume duties; doctors remain firm on CPA

Although the Supreme Court has requested the agitating doctors to resume work, assuring them that their demands are being worked upon, the medicos plan to continue the strike until the Central Protection Act (CPA) is in place.



Thousands of medicos, numerous medical colleges and the whole medical fraternity have come together suspending outpatient department duties and elective services in medical colleges and hospitals. The protests started on August 9 after the horrific incident of rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata was reported.

Today, August 20, during the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder-rape case hearing, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, set up a National Task Force (NTF) to furnish an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months from the date of today's (August 20) order. The NTF has been constituted to offer recommendations on strengthening modalities regarding doctor's safety at the workplace.

Additionally, the apex court has directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide security at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital so that the doctors resume work and requested the doctors to get back to work as their demands are being taken care of.

Expressing their gratitude and thankfulness to the court's intervention, the medical fraternity has decided to continue their ongoing strike after holding a meeting with resident doctors.

Welcoming the court's intervention, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said the "struggle continues" and the "Central Law against violence by an ordinance remains IMA's demand". Further, it scheduled a meeting with the RDAs today at 9 pm and tomorrow in Delhi for further deliberation.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said, "After due diligence and discussions with all the stakeholders involved, we have decided that we are not calling off protest tilll @MoHFW_INDIA @AmitShah ji gives us #CPA"