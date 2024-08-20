"Lesson for us to be careful": One of the two visually impaired students fall on metro track

One of the two students who fell on the Metro tracks, 18-year-old M Bhuvan, who suffered minor scratches on his right hand, said the incident has taught the trio many lessons, especially to be be more careful in future.

This happened at of Platform 3 of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Metro station on Monday afternoon, August 19.

Speaking to The New Indian Express after the mishap, Bhuvan, a first-year BBA student at Vijaya College, said, "We are all regular commuters of Metro. Our travel has always been safe. This is the first time something like this has happened."

Reliving what exactly hcappened, he said, "It was afternoon when we alighted at Kempegowda to switchover to the Purple Line and there was no security staff around to guide us. Yogesh and myself were walking in the front, while Ravikumar was a little behind. We both placed our guide canes in the wrong direction and suddenly fell down. The public came rushing and held back Ravi and prevented him from also falling."

He added that Metro officials immediately rushed to their aid. "I had small scratches on my right hand. We were taken to the station controller's room and I was given first aid. Yogesh was not so injured," he said.

Asked if he was worried about travelling by Metro again, he ruled that out. "I really don't know what happened today. We travel regularly. But it is a big lesson for all of us to be very careful in future. Fortunately, nothing major happened to any of us," he added.

A Metro source said, "The trio were taken to the controller's room and given refreshments. They were there for half an hour chatting with the staff there and then departed to Atiguppe."

Tactile tiles are present at all Metro stations to help the visually impaired. "Many visually impaired people use the Metro. It is the first time such an incident has occurred," he added.