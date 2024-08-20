Kolkata RG Kar Supreme Court hearing: All the deadlines NTF, Bengal gov't and CBI have been given

The National Task Force (NTF), which was proposed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, will need to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months from the date of today's (August 20) order.

The task force will be offering recommendations on preventing violence and providing dignified working conditions to healthcare workers.

Aditionally, all states will need to collect the following data from hospitals. This data needs to be filed one month from the order:

1) Number of security personnel employed

2) Total resting rooms in the hospital

3) If all areas of the hospital are accessible to the general public

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will need to submit its report by August 22 and the state of West Bengal will also be required to file a status report by the same date.

The status report needs to look into the mob attack and the extent of vandalism carried out by them. The state has also been directed to take to tasks those miscreants who were involved in vandalising the hospital.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 23, Friday.

The Supreme Cout has directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide security at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital so that the doctors can take up work again and requested the doctors to get back to work as their demands are being taken care of.