Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder case: FAIMA doctors to continue strike, they say, "It's now or never"

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), today, Tuesday, August 20, said that they will continue their protests against the rape and murder incident of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

According to a press statement, "Today after the hearing of the Supreme Court in the Kolkata Rape and Murder case, FAIMA Doctors Association had a Pan India meeting with all the associated RDAs. After due diligence and discussions with all the stakeholders involved, we have decided that we are not calling off the protest till something concrete on CPA is done by the Health Ministry."

They further said that it's a "do or die" situation and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda to intervene in the situation and bring an ordinance to put an end to the strike.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court, today, said that the nation can't wait for another rape and murder to bring about changes on ground and announced the setting up of a National Task Force to prepare an action plan to prevent violence against medical professionals and provide safe working conditions.

"As more and more women join the workforce, the nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground," the top court said.