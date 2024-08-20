DGHS Delhi issues urgent advisory on safety of doctors, mentions 'Code Violet'

Today, Tuesday, August 20, the Directorate General of Health Services under the Government of NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi issued an urgent notice in light of "recent shameful events which has shook the nation", implying the murder-rape of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

The notice issued an advisory for all the medical directors/medical superintendents.

The notice directs that a committee under the chairmanship of the Medical Directors should be formed, with senior doctors and representatives of doctors and nurses, to prepare a security plan for the hospital.

This will include special provisions for the safety of doctors at the casualty and emergency services from attendants or families of the patients.

Emphasising the Code Violet, which refers to an emergency situation where there is an immediate threat or act of violence within the healthcare facility, the notice read, "The security plan must include "Code Violet" and potential preparation and training for all the doctors and peripheral staff."

Furthermore. the notice mentioned that the security plan of the hospital must be shared with the Deputy Commissioner of the police of the concerned district.

In conclusion, the urgent notice release read, "Any Medical Directors / Medical Superintendents and Head of Office of the Hospitals who do not make Police Complaint under aegis of Section 6 of the Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions. (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008 within 6 Hours of receiving complaints from the Doctors must provide justification for their inaction to the Director General Health Services, Government of NCT of Delhi."