Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisement. This is what the letter stated

Minister of State (MoS) Dr Jitendra Singh has written to the Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) regarding the advertisement issued by the commission related to a number of lateral entry posts at various levels in the Central Government on August 17, 2024. He urged that the advertisements be cancelled.

The letter stated that though lateral entry was "endorsed" before by Second Administrative Reforms Commission (2005) and Sixth Pay Commission (2013), it was given without following any process of reservation, as per the letter, till the year 2014.

Now, the current government's efforts have been in the direction to make the process more "institutionally driven, transparent and open".

It also stated that the Prime Minister believes that the process of lateral entry should align with what the Constitution says and that reservations in public employment is a "cornerstone" of natural justice.

"Since these positions have been treated as specialized and designated as single-cadre posts. there has been no provision for reservation in these appointments. This aspect needs to be reviewed and reformed in the context of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's focus on ensuring social justice. Hence, 1 urge the UPSC to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry recruitment issued on 17.8.2024," it said.