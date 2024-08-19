RG Kar rape-murder case: Campaign implores protestors to tie black Rakhi & stand firm for #JusticeforAbhaya

On Raksha Bandhan, medicos protesting against the rape-murder of postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have started a hashtag #AbhayaKaBhai and a campaign around the same.

"This Raksha Bandhan, we promise to stand firm for your justice and tie a rakhi in your remembrance," stated the poster of the campaign dedicated to the deceased, who has been rechristened as Abhaya.

The poster implores one and all to tie a black Rakhi or a black ribbon to the wrist and post the picture on social media. A caption has also been proposed for the same, which goes: "Promise will be kept, Sister", along with hashtags #AbhayaKaBhai #JusticeforAbhaya

Today, August 19, is Raksha Bandhan, a festival where a brother ties a Rakhi to his sister, which is symbolic of offering to protect and safeguard her against any and every trouble.

In more from the updates on the case, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is being grilled for the consecutive day. And as far as the accused Sanjay Roy goes, psychology experts are quizzing him, stated a report by Times of India.