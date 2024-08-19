RG Kar rape-murder case: 57 summons issued by Kolkata police for spreading wrong information; student arrested

For posting objectionable comments against Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, a college student (23) has been arrested, as per reports coming in.

As per a report by India Today, the student Kirti Sharma, was arrested yesterday, Sunday, August 18, for posting three Instagram stories which included the picture and identity of the deceased 31-year-old doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

It may be noted that disclosure of the identity of the victim of rape is punishable with imprisonment.

Also, as per the India Today report, the student has been accused of sharing two stories with "offensive comments" and threats directed at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The police allege that the posts are "provocative in nature" and could incite social unrest and promote hatred among communities.

An FIR was filed regarding the posts on August 17 and the arrest were made on August 18, the urgency of the arrest was questioned by the advocate representing the accused, as per the India Today report.

A police official informed India Today that 57 others have been issued summons for allegedly spreading wrong information.

This arrest comes in the light of protests against the murder and rape of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor which has led to widespread protests across the nation, with medicos demanding justice.