National Geoscience Awards to be given away tomorrow, August 20. Here are details

Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 19, President Droupadi Murmu will grant awards to individuals and teams for extraordinary achievements in various fields of geosciences, according to an official statement. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Any citizen of India with a significant contribution in any field of geosciences is eligible for the award, it said. The mines ministry confers the National Geoscience Awards every year in three categories.

Furthermore, the President will give awards in the presence of Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, the mines ministry said in a statement.

The award is one of the oldest and most prestigious national awards in the field of geosciences, instituted by the mines ministry in 1966.

Before 2009, these awards were called National Mineral Awards, it said.

Besides that, the objective of these awards is to honour individuals and teams for extraordinary achievements and outstanding contributions in various fields of geosciences, that is, mineral discovery and exploration, mining technology and mineral beneficiation, fundamental/ applied geosciences, the statement added.

Furthermore, in line with similar news, on the eve of 78th Independence Day President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation. Including several highlights from her address, here are a few of them:

1) The priority is to nurture young minds and encourage a new mindset which encompasses the best of traditions as well as contemporary knowledge

2) In this connection, the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has begun to show results

3) The energy and enthusiasm of youngsters will shape the nation, and help India scale new heights