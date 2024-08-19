Maharashtra: Seven arrested in Thane for malpractices during police recruitment exams

According to a report by PTI, today, Monday, August 19, seven persons were arrested for allegedly indulging in malpractices in the ongoing police recruitment process in Thane, an official said.

They were arrested yesterday, August 18, in connection with three First Investigation Reports (FIRs) registered in Naupada, Thane Town and Vartak Nagar police stations where the exam centres for the recruitment process were located, the official added.

"They were caught using gadgets, Bluetooth etc while appearing for the exams. The seven, including two women, hail from Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ahmednagar districts. One more person who helped them in these malpractices has been booked," he said.

Furthermore, the official identified the seven as Sandeep Dudhe, Jeeav Naimani, Chandan Bahure, Suwarna Pinjari, Sunil Salve, Anandsingh Dulat and Yuvraj Rajput.

The FIRs were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Maharashtra Prevention Of Malpractices At University, Board And Other Specified Examinations Act, he said.

In a similar line of news, on Friday, August 9, three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for allegedly permitting unfair practices during a recruitment exam for constables in Maharashtra's Nagpur, an official said. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Further, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal issued an order suspending sub-inspector Sanjay Chauhan, head constable Santosh Fakunde and constable Siddharth Lokhande for three months, the official said.

Following complaints, senior police officials reviewed the CCTV footage from the exam halls, and an internal investigation was conducted, he said.

He further said the incident occurred during the written test for recruitment of constables held at two colleges in Wanadongri on July 28.