Cyber fraudsters lure Mumbai student with WFH job; police register case under BNS

A 22-year-old woman allegedly lost Rs 90,000 from her father's pension to cyber fraudsters who offered her a work-from-home job opportunity with a company in Mumbai, police informed today, Monday, August 19. This was stated in a report by PTI.

As per the complaint, the victim, a student, received a call from an unknown number on Saturday, August 17, and the caller offered her a job with a stationery company, an official said.

The caller allegedly asked her to transfer some money to him for registration fees, health insurance, job contract and other requirements, and she paid Rs 90,000 from her father's pension, he said.

Further, the woman realised she had been duped when she searched for an online review of the company and found out that the firm was fake, the official said.

The Santacruz police, today, registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a probe is underway, he said.

In line with similar news, according to a reports, today, August 19, seven persons were arrested for allegedly indulging in malpractices in the ongoing police recruitment process in Thane, an official said.

They were arrested yesterday, August 18, in connection with three First Investigation Reports (FIRs) registered in Naupada, Thane Town and Vartak Nagar police stations where the exam centres for the recruitment process were located, the official added.