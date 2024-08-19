CSIR UGC NET 2024: Results to be released soon; steps to check marks here!

Eligible candidates who appeared for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC - NET) can check their results soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CSIR UGC - NET 2024 results soon on the official website

Once the results are out, candidates may visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), csirnet.nta.ac.in.

However, there is no official announcement yet regarding the exact date and time of the result release.

Importantly, candidates must take note that once the results are released, they will need to use their essential credentials, such as their roll number and date of birth, to view or download their results.

Here are the steps to check the marks

1) Visit the official website of NTA at csirnet.nta.ac.in through any browser.

2) On the homepage, look for the link that says "CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result" and click on it.

3) You will be prompted to enter credentials such as your roll number and date of birth. Make sure to enter the details correctly.

4) After entering the required details, click on the "Submit" button.

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6) Review your scores and other details carefully.

7) Candidates may download the result and take a printout for future reference.

On August 8, NTA released the provisional answer key for the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial, and candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, up to August 11 on payment of Rs 200 per challenge.

The agency further said that if the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

Besides this, the NTA conducted the CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam on July 25, 26 and 27 2024 in 348 examination centres located in 187 cities across the country for 2,25,335 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The first session was from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.