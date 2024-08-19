College Students fined for trespassing forest areas in Kodaikanal

Around 17 youngsters from a private college in Dindigul, were trespassing to forest areas in Kodaikanal on Sunday, August 18.

According to a police source, a group of students from a private college in Dindigul, arrived at Kodaikanal. The group entered Bear Shola Falls which is just four kilometres from Kodaikanal lake, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Though the falls are a major attraction for tourists in Kodaikanal, which is known for cool breeze and pleasant atmosphere, entry in forests is banned due to the presence of Indian gaur cattle in these locations.

But, the youngsters entered the zone to move to the falls and took selfies.

Based on the information, forest officials moved to the location and fined the students. Around 17 youngsters were fined Rs 1,000 for the act. Later, they were driven away after a warning from Forest Department.

In more news

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday, August 18, laid the foundation stone for the Rs 11.75 crore Government Degree College in Parkal of Hanamkonda district, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Addressing the media, the minister said that the Congress government is going to invest a huge amount in the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal. He added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wants to make Warangal a role model for the world.