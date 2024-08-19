Bengaluru: 21-year-old student raped by unknown motorist; police nab accused nabbed within hours

A 21-year-old girl student was allegedly raped by an unknown motorist who offered to drop her. The incident took place at an isolated place on Hosur service road in HSR Layout police limits, Bengaluru, Karnataka, in the early hours of Sunday, August 18.

Acting swiftly, the police nabbed the accused within a few hours of the incident.

The survivor, who is said to be studying final-year BBA at a private college, is a resident of Hebbagodi.

Five special teams formed to crack the case gathered information about the accused based on the survivor's statement and analysis of CCTV footage.

Following credible leads, the accused was nabbed by the police on Sunday evening. The police, however, refused to divulge more information about the accused, stating that the case is still under investigation, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The police said the survivor and her male friend had attended a party at a pub in Koramangala. After the party, the friend took her in his car and on the way, he hit an autorickshaw near a mall, leading to an argument between them and the auto drivers.

A Hoysala patrolling van also reached the spot on receiving the information and dispersed them. In the melee, it is said, the survivor started walking alone and when she reached the NGV Junction, a man on a motorbike approached her and offered to drop her home.

"The man took her to an isolated location near a godown on Hosur service road. Sensing danger, the survivor made an SOS emergency call to a friend. Before her friend could reach the spot within 10-15 minutes based on the location he received, the woman was already allegedly raped. On reaching the spot, the girl's friend found a man, who was shirtless with scratches on his face. When he tried to confront him, the accused escaped. Soon after, another friend arrived and they rushed the survivor, who was found lying in a semi-naked condition on the ground, to a nearby private hospital in their car. The hospital authorities alerted the police," an officer said, adding that a case was registered based on the complaint filed by the survivor's friend.

On Sunday morning, the survivor was subjected to a medical test and the police recorded her statement.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East), Raman Gupta, said the incident occurred between 1.00 and 1.30 am on Sunday. The case has been registered at the HSR Layout police station under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).